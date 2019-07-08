×
Liverpool Transfer News: Fulham teenager Harvey Elliott set to join the Reds 

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
Rumors
29   //    08 Jul 2019, 07:07 IST

Harvey Elliott is set to become Liverpool's second signing of the summer.
Harvey Elliott is set to become Liverpool's second signing of the summer.

What's the story?

According to the reports from the Telegraph, Fulham teenager, Harvey Elliott is set to join Liverpool this summer. Elliott is a midfielder who plays for England U-17 and he is the youngest player to feature in the Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

Regarded as one of the most highly talented midfielders in the English football, Elliott made his debut for Fulham as a 15-year old in the EFL Cup. That made him the club's youngest player to make an appearance.

He is also the youngest ever debutant in the Premier League, as he featured in the Londoners' 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium last season aged 16 years and 30 days. The Englishman has played two league games for the Cottagers thus far.

The Chertsey-born midfielder is also an English youth international, having played a couple of games for the U-17 side.

The heart of the matter

According to the recent reports, the Fulham midfielder is set to become Liverpool's second signing of the ongoing transfer window.

The Reds have already secured the services of the young Dutch defender, Sepp van den Berg from the Eredivisie side, PEC Zwolle last month.

The 16-year-old can’t sign a professional contract until his 17th birthday but he has already rejected Fulham's scholarship. To sign Elliott, Jurgen Klopp's side will have to pay a compensation fee to Fulham. The youngster can also only sign a maximum three-year deal when he turns 17.

European heavyweights like Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown their interest in signing the talented teenager in the recent weeks.

What's next?

The Reds have remained pretty silent in the current transfer window thus far but are expected to strengthen their squad before the start of the next season.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Fulham FC Football Liverpool Football Harvey Elliot Jurgen Klopp EPL Transfer News & Rumors Liverpool Transfer News
