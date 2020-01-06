Liverpool Transfer News: Georginio Wijnaldum could leave The Reds at the end of this season

When Liverpool signed Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer of 2016 after his team Newcastle United was relegated from the Premier League, many doubted the calibre of the central midfielder.

Three years down the line, Wijnaldum has become a fan favourite at Anfield and has continued to impress with his consistent performances day in and day out. However, according to recent reports, it is believed that the Netherlands international could leave Anfield at the end of this season.

David Ornstein recently reported in the Athletic that the midfielder could be allowed to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Over the past few months, Liverpool Football Club has tied down many of their first-team players with multi-year contracts. These contracts are lucrative for the players involved as there is a good amount of money in it for them, as well as the chance to create something historic at Liverpool under the leadership of manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, the only exception to these recent contract extensions has been Wijnaldum, whose initial contract which he signed in 2016 is set to expire in 18 months.

The 29-year-old has one and a half year left on his current deal, and there is said to be particular interest in him from teams in Italy and Spain. Both Liverpool and Wijnaldum are said to be comfortable with recommitting, leaving as a free agent in 2021, or departing at the end of this campaign if there is a good offer on the table.

Liverpool would prefer the first and second options over the third, as the player is an integral part of the first team and shares a very good relationship with his teammates and Klopp.

For now, it's unclear what the club plans to do. It could offer the player an extension, or allow him to leave for free in the summer of 2021. If Wijnaldum is to leave this summer, the bid would have to be a lot more than the £25 million which Liverpool spent on him in 2016.

