Liverpool Transfer News: Georginio Wijnaldum wants to stay at Anfield despite nearing end of contract

Published Jan 08, 2020

Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract situation has been making headlines of late, but the player himself prefers a stay at Liverpool, Sky Sports reports.

The Dutchman is said to be happy at Anfield and wants to remain at the club indefinitely. Wijnaldum is entering the final 18 months of his contract and as expected, his future has been dominatiing discussions. Reports have even emerged that the player could leave the Reds at the end of his current contract, but Wijnaldum feels otherwise.

The Dutchman is currently putting all his efforts into helping Liverpool win their first Premier League trophy. The Reds are leading the pack right now, with a mammoth 13 point lead at the top of the table, with a game in hand. They are also unbeaten in the league so far and the Liverpool juggernaut has shown no signs of slowing down. The Dutchman has been crucial to the campaign so far and has appeared in 19 of the 20 games in the Premier League, all of which have been starts.

Both player and club relaxed about the contract situation

Wijnaldum’s recent rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular and he has turned into one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important men since joining the Reds at the start of the 2016/17 season. The German manager trusts the Dutchman and has put faith in him in crucial games in recent seasons as well. Wijnaldum is one of the unsung heroes of the team and it appears that the club is close to his heart as well.

The Dutchman considers Liverpool to be the best club in the world and is looking forward to talks regarding a new deal in the near future. Wijnaldum’s current contract runs out at the end of the 2020-21 season, but both the player and the club appear relaxed about the situation, as he is very satisfied with his association with Liverpool. The Dutchman has already won one UEFA Champions League trophy, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup with the Reds, all in 2019, summing up a brilliant year for him and his team. And it seems that he is here to stay.

