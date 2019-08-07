×
Liverpool Transfer News: Harry Wilson completes loan move to Bournemouth

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
23   //    07 Aug 2019, 05:43 IST

Harry Wilson in Liverpool colours
Harry Wilson in Liverpool colours

What's the story?

AFC Bournemouth has officially announced the signing of highly-rated winger Harry Wilson on a season-long loan deal.

In case you didn't know...

Harry Wilson is a Liverpool Academy Product who is yet to make an appearance for the senior side after having spent four seasons on loan since turning professional in 2015.

In his last loan spell at Derby, Wilson was one among the star players for Frank Lampard's side as they came agonisingly close to getting back into the Premier League. During his time at Pride Park, Wilson made 46 appearances across all competitions and scored 17 times.

The heart of the matter

Bournemouth has officially completed the loan signing of Welsh international winger Harry Wilson from Liverpool. The 22-year-old will join Cherries after spending £2.5 million as loan fee along with another £500,000 in bonuses.


In his first interview after the official announcement, Wilson spoke to afcbTV:

It's great to be here, great to finally get everything sorted and I can't wait to meet all the staff and the lads
When Liverpool informed me it was a possibility to come here I was keen to get it sorted
I want to play Premier League football and with a great team like Bournemouth
With the style of play that Bournemouth are likely to play I feel that I can fit right in and help the team a lot

AFC Bournemouth chief executive, Neill Blake, said:

Harry is an outstanding young player who has attracted a lot of attention in this transfer window, so I am delighted that he will be an AFC Bournemouth player this season

Harry Wilson becomes the fifth new signing for Bournemouth following Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey, Philip BIlling and Arnaut Danjuma.


What's next

Bournemouth will start their new Premier League campaign against newcomers Sheffield United at the Vitality Stadium on August 10.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football AFC Bournemouth Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Transfer News Premier League Teams 2019/20
Contact Us