Liverpool Transfer News: Hertha Berlin open talks with Reds over midfielder 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
139   //    21 May 2019, 16:22 IST

Marko Grujic was a key figure for Hertha Berlin in the 2018-19 season.
Marko Grujic was a key figure for Hertha Berlin in the 2018-19 season.

What's the news?

Hertha Berlin general manager Michael Preetz has held talks with Jurgen Klopp over the possibility of securing the services of on-loan Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic for another season.

In case you didn't know...

Grujic was sent out on a season-long loan deal to Hertha Berlin by Liverpool last summer. The Serbian, who has struggled for game time at Anfield, joined the German outfit in search of regular first team action. He impressed during his stay at Hertha Berlin, who now want to have him back for another loan spell.

The heart of the matter

Hertha Berlin have opened talks with Liverpool regarding the possibility of signing Grujic on another loan deal.

The German side are reportedly keen on extending the 23-year-old's stay for another year after being unable to match the £20 valuation put on the midfielder by Liverpool for securing his services permanently.

Hertha Berlin chief Preetz believes he can convince Klopp to extend the Serbian's stay for another season so as to further increase his development.

Grujic had been a key figure for the Bundesliga side in the recently concluded season, scoring five goals and providing an assist in 23 appearances in all competitions.

Preetz, while speaking in the annual general meeting, expressed his desire to keep the Serbian international at Hertha Berlin for another year.

"I'll keep the ball rolling and our goal is to extend the loan by one year.
"We have a permanent exchange with Liverpool FC and have had some personal talks with Jurgen Klopp over the past week about Marko.
“Liverpool will sit down after the Champions League final to discuss the squad for the next season. We think Marko would do well for another season in Berlin to reach the level that Liverpool play.
“Marko himself would like to stay. I cannot promise anything - only that I will try everything that the boy plays next year in Berlin.”

What's ext?

After finishing 11th in the Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin have traveled to the United States, along with Grujic, on a 10-day end-of-season tour, starting with their match against Minnesota United on Wednesday.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Hertha BSC Football Marko Grujic Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Transfer News Bundesliga Transfer News
