Liverpool transfer news: Jamie Carragher names two positions Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen this summer

Jurgen Klopp is still waiting for his first trophy with Liverpool

What's the story?

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has named two positions where the Reds need reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Despite registering their best ever points tally in the Premier League, Liverpool failed to stop Manchester City from lifting their second consecutive league title. The Reds' 97-point summation fell just one short of the Citizen's 98, consequently, they had to settle for the second place finish.

However, the Merseysiders could still end their quest for first silverware under Jurgen Klopp this season, when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League at Wanda Metropolitano on 1 June.

On the other hand, Jamie Carragher is considered as one of the best defenders to ever play for the Reds. The Englishman made 737 appearances in all competitions for the club between 1996-2013, which puts him just behind Ian Callaghan in the list of Players with the most appearances for the Merseysiders.

The heart of the matter

Jamie Carragher believes that the Reds need to sign cover for both full-backs and front-three during the summer transfer window.

He said:

"I think we could do with a defender, a full-back who can play both right-back and left-back. I don't think the cover for Trent or Robbo has been at the level we have needed at times.

"We've had to use James Milner and Jordan Henderson there and they do really good jobs, but it's not like having a proper full-back there."

He added:

"We need another attacker on the level of the front three. Not a centre forward. People are saying we need a striker, but I don't believe that.

"Another Mane type, maybe a bit younger and up and coming. People talk about the Ajax wide players, I don't know too much about them other than seeing them in the Champions League.

"But somebody who can play left, right and through the middle, who can move about. So you'd have four players going for three positions. And you'd still have Rhian Brewster coming through and Divock Origi.

"We don't need a striker because Mane and Salah can play up front, and Firmino is first choice."

What's next?

Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League on 1 June.