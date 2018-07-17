Liverpool Transfer News: Liverpool deny Alisson bid, Hammers in race for Croatian international, and more - July 17, 2018

Liverpool are in dire need of a reliable goalkeeper ahead of the 2018-19 season

Liverpool deny making a bid for Alisson

According to reports from Sky Sports, Premier League giants Liverpool, have denied making a €70 million bid for Roma goalkeeper, Alisson. The player is reportedly interested in signing for the Reds and is waiting for an agreement between the two clubs in context.

Alisson was a big part of Brazil's campaign at the FIFA World Cup this year, playing in five games for them through the length of the tournament.

While Liverpool has made some promising signings in the transfer window so far, their business will be considered a success only if they find a solution to their goalkeeping woes.

Reportedly, Alisson is their prime target to fill the position, but Roma will hold onto the Brazilian international unless an offer of €75 million is made for him.

West Ham in the race for Domagoj Vida

Besiktas defender, Domagoj Vada, who played an inspired role in Croatia's brilliant campaign in the World Cup, is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe in the ongoing transfer market.

According to reports from a Turkish newspaper, Sabah, West Ham have now joined the tussle for the 29-year-old and will contest with clubs like Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla to secure his services next season.

Derby County sign Harry Wilson on loan spell

Championship side, Derby County have secured the signature of Reds winger, Harry Wilson, on a season-long loan spell. The same was confirmed by the Liverpool official website earlier today.

The 21-year-old spent last season on a loan at Hull City, where he scored seven goals in 21 appearances for the Tigers. Wilson garnered interest from a number of English clubs in the ongoing transfer window but has decided to join Derby, where he will work under Frank Lampard's tutelage.