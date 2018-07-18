Liverpool Transfer News: Club progress on Fekir deal, Alisson spotted at Rome airport, and more - July 18, 2018

Rupin K FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 6.89K // 18 Jul 2018, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alisson will reportedly complete his medical with Liverpool soon

Positive signs for the signing of Nabil Fekir

Football journalist, Dean Jones, recently revealed on his Twitter handle that Liverpool's pursuit of securing Nabil Fekir's services has been progressing well.

Am told Fekir now progressing well again... This could be a defining week for Liverpool — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) July 18, 2018

The Lyon forward came close to signing for the Reds last month, only for the deal to fall through at the last moment. However, Jurgen Klopp and Co. have not yet given up on this target and will look to complete his move to Anfield in the ongoing transfer window.

Fekir was a part of France's World Cup-winning squad this year but did not get substantial playing time through the tournament.

Alisson to have Liverpool medical soon

According to reports from Sky Sports, Brazilian goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, who has been on Liverpool's radar for quite some time now, will complete a transfer to Anfield after undergoing medical in the next few days.

The Reds signed the Roma player for a fee of €75 million to complete a transfer that will effectively terminate all of their long-standing, recurrent goalkeeping woes. Alisson has already been spotted at the Rome airport and is scheduled to put pen to paper soon. The 25-year-old played an important role in Brazil's World Cup campaign in Russia this year.

Newcastle interested in Divock Origi

According to a recent tweet from journalist Oliver Bond, Newcastle United are interested in securing the services of Liverpool forward, Divock Origi. The Belgian striker spent the 2017-18 season on a loan-move to Wolfsburg and has reportedly caught the eye of Newcastle boss, Rafa Benitez.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies go full throttle in their attempt to sign the 23-year-old, especially since they are still focused on getting Salomon Rondon on board. If Origi does become a Newcastle player, it will only be on a permanent deal.