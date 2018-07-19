Liverpool Transfer News: Roma chief breaks silence on Alisson transfer, bid for Vida accepted by Besiktas, and more - July 19, 2018

Alisson Becker is all set to become the costliest goalkeeper in footballing history

Roma chief talks about Alisson's transfer to Liverpool

Roma's sporting director, Monchi, broke the ice around Alisson Becker's move to Liverpool and confirmed that the deal is currently in its advanced stages.

Speaking at a press conference that unveiled his club's new signing, Justin Kluivert, Monchi said, "We haven't finalised anything yet. But it is true that the negotiations are advanced and he (Alisson) is over in Liverpool now."

"When a very substantial offer comes in, you have to consider it. We weighed up the pros and cons and decided to speak to Liverpool. Selling Alisson would not show a lack of ambition. For me, ambition is about doing the right thing after thinking everything through," he added.

Bid for Domagoj Vida accepted by Besiktas

According to reports from Turkish media house, Aksam, Besiktas have accepted Liverpool's bid of £20 million for Croatian defender, Domagoj Vida.

The 29-year-old had a terrific campaign with Croatia in Russia at the FIFA World Cup, where they defied all odds to walk an inspired journey that saw them reach the finals of the tournament.

If Vida does end up signing for Liverpool in this transfer window, he will join hands with his national teammate, Dejan Lovren, to help solidify the Reds' defence next season.

Liverpool accept Leicester offer for Danny Ward

According to reports from Sky Sports, Leicester City and Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of goalkeeper Danny Ward, from the Reds to the Foxes. The transfer fee is expected to be round about £10 million.

The 25-year-old, who spent the 2017-18 season on a loan spell with Huddersfield AFC, is yet to have an agreement with Leicester, in terms of his personal terms.

The Reds seemed to have opened the door for the Welsh international after inching closer to the securing Alisson's signature.