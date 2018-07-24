Liverpool Transfer News: Barcelona interested in Reds goalkeeper, Klopp shows faith in off-colour forward, and more - July 24, 2018

Mignolet lost his first-team spot to Karius midway through the 2018-19 season

Barcelona interested in Simon Mignolet

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Marca, Barcelona will soon make a move for Liverpool goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet.

The Catalan club's second-choice goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen, might be out of Camp Nou next season, which has thereby prompted Ernesto Valverde and Co. to look for his suitable replacement.

The Belgian international lost his starting spot for the Reds to Loris Karius last season and was unable to break into the first team after that. Now that the Premier League club has brought on Alisson Becker from AS Roma to replace Karius in the eleven, it looks even tougher for Mignolet to break into the starting line-up next season.

Daniel Sturridge may be handed a new contract

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Liverpool forward, Daniel Sturridge, may be given a last chance to save his sinking career with the Premier League side.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering extending the contract of the 28-year-old, who spent the latter half of the 2018-19 season with West Brom, who were relegated to the second tier of English football in April.

Sturridge's stint at Liverpool has been begotten by injuries and sub-par performances so far, and this might be the final opportunity he gets to make an impression at Anfield.

Swansea and Nottingham Forest lock horns for Pedro Chirivella

According to reports from The 72, Swansea and Nottingham Forest are in the race for Liverpool midfielder, Pedro Chirivella, to secure his services next season.

The Spanish footballer has not been able to cement his place as the first-choice midfielder for Jurgen Klopp, which subsequently led to him being loaned out of Anfield for the last two seasons.

The 21-year-old is likely to be moved on by the Reds this summer to generate funds, going into the last two weeks of the ongoing transfer window.

