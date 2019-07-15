×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp looking for a left-back

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
128   //    15 Jul 2019, 09:10 IST

Liverpool have won their first two pre-season friendly matches
Liverpool have won their first two pre-season friendly matches

What's the story?

Jurgen Klopp spoke about the need for a left-back to cover Andy Robertson after Alberto Moreno left for Villarreal earlier in the month.

In case you didn't know

In the 2018/9 season, Moreno played just 155 minutes in the Premier League. Andrew Robertson's rise over the last year has limited his opportunities at the club. The presence of James Milner reduced his chances further.

Alberto Moreno though moved to Villarreal earlier in the month causing a slight lack of strength in depth in the left-back position.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was talking to the media about the lack of depth in the left-back position following his side's 3-1 victory over Bradford.

We will see. It's not a yes, not a no.
I have said already we have to think about everything and at the end maybe we do nothing.
I can imagine we have a look at all the things around us. Of course, we lost a left-back (in Moreno) but today we saw two pretty young ones, and James (Milner) played it. We will see.

Slight concerns were raised in Liverpool camp after Andy Robertson underwent surgery on an infected hand following an insect bite.

Liverpool have experimented with youngsters Adam Lewis and Yasser Larouci in their two friendly matches giving each of them 45 minutes each in the two matches.

Advertisement

What's next?

Liverpool will now travel to the United States of America for three pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Indiana, Sevilla in Boston, and Sporting Lisbon in New York.

The Reds will then travel to Scotland to play against Napoli in Edinburgh and then move to Switzerland to play Lyon in Geneva in their final friendly before the start of the Premier League.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football James Milner Andrew Robertson Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement
Liverpool News: Ray Clemence urges Jurgen Klopp to spend in the transfer window
RELATED STORY
How Jurgen Klopp has improved Liverpool FC
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp's agent gives an update on the German's future
RELATED STORY
7 stars Liverpool failed to sign under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Inter Milan place a shocking bid for Jurgen Klopp's target 
RELATED STORY
Analyzing Jurgen Klopp's tactical evolution at Liverpool 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 players Jurgen Klopp has to sell this summer
RELATED STORY
A Liverpool fan's open letter to Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jurgen Klopp needs to be braver
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp: The Messiah of Merseyside
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us