Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp looking for a left-back

Liverpool have won their first two pre-season friendly matches

What's the story?

Jurgen Klopp spoke about the need for a left-back to cover Andy Robertson after Alberto Moreno left for Villarreal earlier in the month.

In case you didn't know

In the 2018/9 season, Moreno played just 155 minutes in the Premier League. Andrew Robertson's rise over the last year has limited his opportunities at the club. The presence of James Milner reduced his chances further.

Alberto Moreno though moved to Villarreal earlier in the month causing a slight lack of strength in depth in the left-back position.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was talking to the media about the lack of depth in the left-back position following his side's 3-1 victory over Bradford.

We will see. It's not a yes, not a no.

I have said already we have to think about everything and at the end maybe we do nothing.

I can imagine we have a look at all the things around us. Of course, we lost a left-back (in Moreno) but today we saw two pretty young ones, and James (Milner) played it. We will see.

Slight concerns were raised in Liverpool camp after Andy Robertson underwent surgery on an infected hand following an insect bite.

Liverpool have experimented with youngsters Adam Lewis and Yasser Larouci in their two friendly matches giving each of them 45 minutes each in the two matches.

What's next?

Liverpool will now travel to the United States of America for three pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Indiana, Sevilla in Boston, and Sporting Lisbon in New York.

The Reds will then travel to Scotland to play against Napoli in Edinburgh and then move to Switzerland to play Lyon in Geneva in their final friendly before the start of the Premier League.