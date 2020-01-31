Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp outlines summer transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Liverpool's ambitions in the transfer market

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shed lights on the club's transfer plans for the summer, as the Reds look set to go into the summer as the reigning Premier League champions. The Merseyside club have bolstered their ranks with the addition of Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino this month and look set to strengthen further in the summer.

When quizzed about the club's transfer plan, the German explained the size of the task in hand to make additions to a squad that is unbeaten in well over a year.

"Not easy but is it possible? We will see. We just prepare potential situations so that's how it is. Outgoing, nothing that I heard about but that does not mean it cannot happen. Go to another place where it's more exciting!"

The UEFA Champions League-winning manager also claimed that while Liverpool are always on the lookout for players who could improve the squad, he wouldn't hesitate to look internally to promote one of the academy players.

"We try to estimate the future and we believe that we can do a lot with this existing squad, just that these boys can make next steps. We have to make sure they do them. To improve easily would be really strange. It has to be 100 per cent the right player."

Liverpool have been linked with big-money moves for Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho and Kylian Mbappe and it remains to be seen if they decide to splash the cash in the summer.