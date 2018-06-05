Liverpool Transfer News: Klopp targets record move for Atletico star, Mane to Madrid and more - June 05, 2018
All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!
Liverpool want Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid
Liverpool have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid goal-stopper, Jan Oblak, as a potential replacement for Loris Karius in their first team.
Both Karius and Simon Mignolet have been have been too unreliable to secure a place in the starting XI of the Reds in the previous season and thus, Jurgen Klopp has been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window.
According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Talk Sport), the Premier League side are set on testing Atletico Madrid's resilience by making a record £70 million bid for Oblak.
It would be interesting to see if the La Liga side budge from their position, as the release clause for their star-man stands at £87 million at the moment.
Sadio Mane might move to Real Madrid
Sadio Mane, the sole goal-scorer for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid earlier this month, has apparently agreed to a deal with the Spanish giants.
According to France Football (h/t Sky Sports), the forward will move to the La Liga this summer, despite having three years left on his current contract with the Reds.
Emre Can signs a four-year deal with Juventus
After weeks of speculation around his potential move to Serie A, Emre Can has finally signed a four-year deal with Juventus after the expiration of his contract with Liverpool. According to Goal.com, the midfielder will reportedly receive 5 million Euros per season with the Italian champions.
The German international has joined Juventus on a free transfer, as Liverpool failed to tie him down to a contract extension this summer. Can is set to undergo his medical later this week following which, the move will be announced officially by both the clubs involved.