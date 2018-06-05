Liverpool Transfer News: Klopp targets record move for Atletico star, Mane to Madrid and more - June 05, 2018

All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

The Liverpool manager is set to replace Loris Karius in front of his goal next season

Liverpool want Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid

Liverpool have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid goal-stopper, Jan Oblak, as a potential replacement for Loris Karius in their first team.

Both Karius and Simon Mignolet have been have been too unreliable to secure a place in the starting XI of the Reds in the previous season and thus, Jurgen Klopp has been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window.

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Talk Sport), the Premier League side are set on testing Atletico Madrid's resilience by making a record £70 million bid for Oblak.

It would be interesting to see if the La Liga side budge from their position, as the release clause for their star-man stands at £87 million at the moment.

Sadio Mane might move to Real Madrid

Sadio Mane, the sole goal-scorer for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid earlier this month, has apparently agreed to a deal with the Spanish giants.

According to France Football (h/t Sky Sports), the forward will move to the La Liga this summer, despite having three years left on his current contract with the Reds.

Emre Can signs a four-year deal with Juventus

After weeks of speculation around his potential move to Serie A, Emre Can has finally signed a four-year deal with Juventus after the expiration of his contract with Liverpool. According to Goal.com, the midfielder will reportedly receive 5 million Euros per season with the Italian champions.

The German international has joined Juventus on a free transfer, as Liverpool failed to tie him down to a contract extension this summer. Can is set to undergo his medical later this week following which, the move will be announced officially by both the clubs involved.