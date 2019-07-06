Liverpool Transfer News: Lille president confirms the Reds have held discussions for Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe - LOSC Lille superstar

What's the story?

On Friday, speaking to RMC Sport, LOSC Lille's president Gérard Lopez commented on the future of Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe.

According to Lopez, before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, they had two offers on the table for their 24-year-old star.

In case you didn't know...

Last season, it was Liverpool who gave Manchester City a head-to-head fight in the race for the Premier League title. However, City clinched the trophy by a decisive point in the end.

By winning the Champions League title last term, Jurgen Klopp proved that Liverpool here to stay and order to keep that intensity, Liverpool are determined to sign a few top players during this summer transfer window.

Pepe, who had a fantastic 2018-19 season for Lille, has been linked with a move to Anfield for a while now. Last season, the 24-year-old forward scored 22 Ligue 1 goals for the French outfit.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with RMC Sport, Lopez gave an update on the future of Nicolas Pepe. He said:

"I know there have been discussions with the player, not with us as a club, Liverpool has players in those positions, and I read that maybe there was players who leave, or not. I am not particularly focused on Liverpool. But it is true that there have been discussions with agents."

"It was last winter, not much has happened on the market yet, Nico is a very special player."

Lopez continued to discuss elaborately,

"We had two offers before the CAN, we'll see after the CAN, my position was to see if we could not do something before the CAN, we had two proposals before the CAN, I had two clubs.

The agents with whom we have good relations have asked us a little time to look at other options. It is not the Losc who discusses alone. The player has, of course, the right to have preferences.

At the beginning of the CAN, he said that being in a competition like this and having your mind to something else, it's complicated. It is a primary career choice.

In his head, there are things going on. From that we add discussions with coaches and appointments between two training with agents, it will not do it. We agreed to wait until the end of the CAN."

Lille's president also made some comments on Pepe's current market value.

"The market is what it is I never mentioned 80 million euros In an interview, I said 40 to 80 million It was a joke because I say to myself that it is so wide as a fan that we will finally be in the right, we will see where we are going to fall, it is sure that it will be an important transfer, it must also be a sporting transfer that is good for the player "

Thereafter, when he was asked whether PSG have made any offer for the winger, Lopez replied,

"Not that I know!"

What's next?

As per the President's comments, Lille will continue their talks with Liverpool over a potential summer move after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pepe's Ivory Coast will face Mali in the Round of 16 of the biennial tournament on 8th July.