Liverpool Transfer News: Liverpool set eyes on Swansea forward, Kent to move out on loan again, and more - July 20, 2018

Rupin Kale FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.47K // 20 Jul 2018, 23:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool are on a role in the summer transfer window this year

Liverpool interested in signing Jordan Ayew

According to reports from Football Ghana, the Reds have Swansea forward, Jordan Ayew, on their radar and are interested in signing him for the upcoming season. The report further states that the Championship side his looking to off-load both the Ayew brothers in the ongoing transfer window, so as to balance their finances.

Since his arrival at Swansea in 2017, the younger Ayew made 50 appearances for the club, finding the net on eight occasions. Liverpool might be looking to get him on board to bolster their attack in the 2018-19 season.

Ryan Kent to go to Rangers for a loan spell

According to a report from Sky Sports, Liverpool winger, Ryan Kent, will soon sign for the Rangers on a season-long loan.

The two clubs in context have already agreed to a deal for the 21-year-old. Kent spent the 2017-18 season on loan as well, playing for Freiburg and Bristol City in the said period.

The English footballer is a graduate from the Liverpool Academy and made his professional debut back in 2015. He played in a pre-season game for the Reds against Tranmere Rovers earlier this month, but will reportedly travel to Scotland to join the Premiership side.

Marko Grujic to make a decision next week

According to reports from Turkish media outlet, Aksam, Liverpool midfielder, Marko Grujic, will make a decision on his future next week. The two major clubs looking to secure his services are Galatarasay and Cardiff City, with whom he spent six months on loan last season.

It will not be a surprise if the 22-year-old decides to move on from Anfield, considering the fact that he has been unable to cement his place in the Liverpool first team.