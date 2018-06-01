Liverpool Transfer News: Liverpool want Monaco forward, Dembele bid agreed by Barcelona and more - June 01, 2018

All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

Will Liverpool's attack be bolstered further this season?

Liverpool need to splash £101 million to get Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar, who has attracted a lot of interest from Premier League clubs in the last 12 months, is on Liverpool's radar yet again this summer, according to reports from Transfer Market Web (h/t Express).

However, Monaco have put up a massive price tag on their star player and want £101 million to let go of the Frenchman.

It will be interesting if the Reds are willing to loosen their purse strings to that extent to sign the midfielder, as it will become the costliest deal in the club's transfer history and that too, by a significant margin.

Barcelona agree to Liverpool's bid for Ousmane Dembele

French forward, Ousmane Dembele, who is consistently being linked with an imminent move away from Barcelona this summer, has been a prime transfer target for Jurgen Klopp this season.

According to a report from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Express), the La Liga Champions have accepted Liverpool's bid for the 21-year-old and are willing to let him go to the PL giants.

With reports revolving around Mohamed Salah's possible exit from Liverpool gathering fire every day, the Reds need the Dembele deal to go through to challenge for the league title next season.

It might be challenging for them to secure his move in a straightforward manner, as Arsenal have also shown interest in getting the youngster on board.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will look to replace the Frenchman with either Antoine Griezmann or Christian Eriksen in the upcoming season.

Reds receive a surge in move for Anderson Talisca

According to reports from Lisbon newspaper Record, Besiktas have chosen not to sign the Brazillian footballer Talisca for £18.5 million this summer. Hence, the path is now clear for Liverpool to swoop in for forward to add more depth to their attack.

Telisca is apparently waiting for a concrete proposal from the PL club and if everything goes according to plan, will be seeing starting for Klopp in the upcoming season.