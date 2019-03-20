×
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds interested in Manchester City-linked full-back, Liverpool ready to make move for Serie A star and more: March 20, 2019

Samya Majumdar
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
172   //    20 Mar 2019, 19:05 IST

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Hello and welcome to the Liverpool news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Reds!

Liverpool interested in Manchester City-linked full-back

Liverpool have been linked with making a move for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, who is also on the radar of Manchester City, it has been claimed.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season, making 29 Premier League appearances.

His impressive performances have attracted the interest of Manchester City, who are on the lookout for a left-back, owing to Benjamin Mendy’s persistent injury problems.

But it is believed that Liverpool too are in the market for a left-back to provide competition to Andrew Robertson, with Alberto Moreno set to leave in the summer.

As a result, the Reds have identified Chilwell as a possible summer recruit.

Liverpool close to making a move for Serie A star

According to reports in Italy, Liverpool could be ready to make a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala in the coming weeks.

The Argentine forward, who has seen his stock fallen this season, has managed just nine goals in 35 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.

He was in sublime form last term, scoring 26 times in 46 matches in all competitions for the Italian giants.

Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been credited with showing interest in Dybala, who is no more a guaranteed starter for Juventus.

Liverpool want to bolster their attacking line-up ahead of next season, with Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi set to leave the Premier League giants in the summer.

Liverpool enter race for La Liga defender

Liverpool have joined the race to secure the signature of Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, as per reports.

The Reds could look to sign a new centre-back in the summer to play alongside the rock-solid Virgil van Dijk; while Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez has struggled with injuries this season, Joel Matip hasn’t been in the best of forms.

Hence, Liverpool could look to sign Llorente, who has a £42 million release clause inserted into his contract with Real Sociedad.

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Sevilla are also interested in the 25-year-old, who has made 16 La Liga appearances this season.

Samya Majumdar
CONTRIBUTOR
Digital Nomad. Football is both vocation and avocation.
