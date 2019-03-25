×
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds midfielder to leave in the summer, Liverpool's hopes of signing LaLiga star dashed and more: March 25, 2019

Samya Majumdar
Rumors
25 Mar 2019, 17:24 IST

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Liverpool news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Reds!

Liverpool ready to sell midfielder in the summer?

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been linked with a move away from the club in the upcoming summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Reds from RB Leipzig at the start of the season, is yet to find his feet in England.

Keita has thus far failed to score for Liverpool and has managed just a single assist in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League giants.

A return to Germany has been mooted, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich reportedly interested in the Guinean, who was a red-hot property in the Bundesliga during his time at RB Leipzig.

Liverpool’s hopes of landing La Liga star dashed

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has brushed aside rumours linking Marco Asensio with a move away from the club at the end of the season, amidst interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Spaniard, who has not been a regular starter for Los Blancos this season.

It was reported that the Real Madrid hierarchy were not against the idea of selling Asensio as they could have reinvested the money received from his transfer to strengthen their squad.

However, Zidane, who returned as the head coach of Real Madrid earlier in the month, considers Asensio to be an integral part of his team.

“I have spoken to him and told him that he will be fundamental to the team,” he told Spanish daily Marca.

“And I want him here with us.”

La Liga giants interested in Liverpool star

Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, according to reports in Spain.

The Senegal international has been in scintillating form for the Reds in the current campaign, netting 20 goals in all competitions.

He is currently Liverpool’s leading goalscorer this season alongside Mohamed Salah, with the duo scoring 20 goals each.

But it has been reported that Real Madrid could make a move for Mane in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is a firm admirer of the former Southampton man and wants him in his team next season.

