Liverpool Transfer News: Real Madrid might go for Reds trio, Vasquez wants a move to Anfield and more - May 26

All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

Madrid might replace Zidane with Klopp this summer

Real Madrid want Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Jurgen Klopp

If reports from Spanish website Don Balon (h/t Daily Star) are to be believed, then Real Madrid might stun the footballing world by going after three Liverpool superstars this summer. Along with Mohamed Salah, the Spanish giants want to bring in Roberto Firmino from the players at Anfield.

Additionally, they might also consider replacing Zinedine Zidane by Jurgen Klopp this year, thereby completing a triple swoop from Liverpool. Both the teams will be squaring off against each other in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev today (May 26).

Lyon president gives update on Fekir transfer

Jean-Michel Auslas, the President of Lyon football club, recently claimed in an interview with L'Equipe (h/t Metro), that Nabil Fekir is still hesitant in deciding his future, and does not know whether he will stay with the club next season.

He is touted to be one of Liverpool's main transfer targets this summer and according to reports, might very well move to Anfield in a £62 million transfer.

"We simply know that teams are interested. His agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, has told us so. There have been no discussions either with Nabil or with other clubs, so it’s very premature. He’s also hesitating about whether he wants to play in the Champions League with Lyon," said Aulas in his interview.

Lucas Vasquez wants a move to Liverpool

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Express), Real Madrid forward, Lucas Vasquez, wants to join Liverpool this summer in an attempt to work under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

The Spaniard hasn't had much game time with the Los Blancos this season and thus, wants to move away from his boyhood club in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Vasquez might cost anything in the range of £50 - £60 million, which might just be overbudget for Liverpool this summer, considering they might already splash a lot of money in the market this year.