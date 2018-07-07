Liverpool transfer news: Reds bid for Croatia star, Shaqiri bid yet to be made, and more - July 07, 2018

The Liverpool boss has been a busy man in the ongoing transfer window

Liverpool to pursue Julian Brandt

According to reports from Calcio Insider, the Reds will soon move to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger, Julian Brandt, who is valued at €60 million currently. The story claims that the Reds have been impressed by the playmaker's exploits for Germany in the FIFA World Cup and thus, will now move forward to bring him to Anfield in the ongoing transfer window.

However, it will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old fits in the Liverpool line-up if he does make his way to the Premier League next season, as Jurgen Klopp already has high-quality forwards like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino to his disposal.

Reds make a £12 million bid for Croatia international

Liverpool are ready to make their third signing of the summer and according to reports in Turkey, (h/t Mirror), the Reds have already submitted a £12 million bid for Besiktas player, Domagoj Vida.

The defender plays along Liverpool centre-back, Dejan Lovren, for Croatia, who will take on hosts Russia in the World Cup quarterfinal later tonight (July 7). The 29-year-old, who moved to the Turkish club in January this year, might be tempted at the prospect of working under Klopp next season. Premier League club, Everton, are also interested in securing the services of the Croatian international.

Liverpool haven't made an official bid for Xherdan Shaqiri yet

Despite being linked with Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri all summer, the Reds have not made an official bid for the Swiss international, according to reports from the Liverpool Echo. The forward has a moderate release clause of £12 million, and the PL giants can sign him if they are really want to acquire his signature.

Reports suggested that the Premier League giants are still interested in the forward, and may make a formal move for him in the latter stages of the transfer window.

“At the moment, I can’t say anything. You are going to hear soon on my future. I hope I can stay in the Premier League. I hope so, you never know with football. I don’t rule out anything,” said Shaqiri after Switzerland's Round of 16 exit in the World Cup.

Do you think Liverpool should sign Xherdan Shaqiri? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!