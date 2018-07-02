Liverpool Transfer News: Reds complete third signing, Salah commits long-term future and more - July 02, 2018

Rupin K

Jurgen Klopp has added another player to his squad after Naby Keita and Fabinho

Isaac Christie-Davies completes move to Liverpool

After the expiration of his contract with Chelsea, 20-year-old Isaac Christie-Davies has successfully signed for the Blues' PL rivals, Liverpool. The youngster gave a trial for the Reds back in March, impressing the scouts thoroughly in the process.

After completing his move to Anfield, the midfielder said to Common Goal (h/t Express), "I'm really excited about my move to Liverpool, it's a real honour to sign for such a big club. I hope to be the very best player I can be and play the very best football I can for the club and for the fans."

Mohamed Salah signs new contract

Egyptian international, Mohamed Salah, who had a prolific run for Liverpool in his first season with them, has decided to pledge his future to the club until 2023. The forward has signed a fresh long-term contract with the Reds, as confirmed by the club's official twitter handle earlier today (July 02).

Salah was pursued by European giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer, and for some time, it did seem like the forward may move out of Anfield for a future in the La Liga. However, the 26-year-old ultimately decided to extend his stay at Merseyside, much to the delight of Liverpool and its supporters.

Klopp won't go for Jasper Cillessen

After the unconvincing performances from Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius last season, the Reds have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer. According to reports from the Daily Express, (h/t Sky Sports), even if Klopp fails to sign Roma's Alisson this summer, he will still not go for Barcelona's Jasper Cillessen.

With his heroics for Denmark in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup, Kasper Schmeichel may very well interest a spate of PL clubs in the transfer window now.