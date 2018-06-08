Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds confirm Can exit, Fekir close to signing for Liverpool and more - June 08, 2018

All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

Rupin K
ANALYST
Rumors 08 Jun 2018, 23:44 IST
4.76K

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-LEICESTER
Will their prolific goalscorer leave Liverpool this summer?

Real Madrid offer player plus 100 million Euros for Mohamed Salah

Egyptian footballer, Mohamed Salah, who was a revelation for Liverpool in the 2017/18 season, has attracted serious interest from Real Madrid in the current transfer window. He has scored as many as 44 goals for the Reds and was the vital cog in their success through the season.

According to reports from Diago Gol, (h/t Express), the Los Blancos are willing to offer Liverpool the services of Marco Asensio plus 100 million Euros for the 25-year-old.

Liverpool confirm Can exit

Midfielder Emre Can, who had long been linked with a move away from Liverpool, will exit the club after his contract expires at the end of this month, the Reds recently confirmed.

There were a number of contract extension negotiations between the two parties but unfortunately, they did not come to fruition and the midfielder ultimately decided to move on from the club this summer. He has been linked with a move to Juventus and there were reports about him joining the Serie A club for a four-year contract earlier this week.

The report also revealed that fullback Jon Flanagan will also be departing this summer.

Liverpool to announce Fekir signing soon

According to reports from the BBC, Liverpool are very close to securing the services of their prime summer target, Nabil Fekir. The transfer is will cost the Reds a sum of around €60m, which includes add-ons.

The Ligue 1 player has been linked with a move to the Reds for a long time and his arrival will reportedly be announced anytime in the next couple of days. The France international will contest in the FIFA World Cup 2018, which is to begin in Russia on Thursday (June 14). The Premier League club would want to complete his transfer before the tournament commences so as to focus on the remaining deals of their summer business.


Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Nabil Fekir Jurgen Klopp EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
