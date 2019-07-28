×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool Transfer News: Reds confirm the signing of Fulham starlet Harvey Elliott 

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
86   //    28 Jul 2019, 15:17 IST

Harvey Elliott
Harvey Elliott

What's the story?

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of English teenager Harvey Elliott from Fulham. The 16-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Cottagers in May against Wolverhampton Wanderers. In doing so, he became the youngest debutant in the history of the league, aged 16 years and 30 days old.

In case you didn't know...

Elliott made his senior debut for Fulham as a 15-year-old in the League Cup. He came on as a substitute in the 88th minute in his team's 1-0 away defeat to Wolves. Recently, he also broke the record for the youngest man to debut in the PL, previously held by Matthew Briggs. He later made two more appearances for the club in the league.

Elliott is therefore Liverpool's second signing of this transfer window. The European champions had earlier acquired the services of young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle last month.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, Liverpool confirmed the youngster as their latest recruit. The Merseyside outfit also mentioned that Elliott will be a part of the squad that is set to take on Napoli in a friendly on Sunday, in Edinburgh. Subsequently, the starlet will also be part of the training camp in Evian.

A host of European clubs such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City were reported to be linked with the youngster, but Liverpool managed to brush aside the wide interest.

Although he might not find himself starting too many games next season, a platform such as Anfield, under Jurgen Klopp, could be best for the youngster. Not to mention, the fact that he is a homegrown talent makes it a win-win situation for both parties.

What's next?

After having spent big last summer, Klopp and co. have been relatively silent this transfer window. They have procured the services of two youngsters, and it'll be interesting to see who else switches to Anfield this summer.

Meanwhile, their next assignment happens to be the friendly against Napoli, slated to take place later today.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Fulham FC Football Liverpool Football Harvey Elliot Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Transfer News
Advertisement
Liverpool Transfer News: Fulham teenager Harvey Elliott set to join the Reds 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds win race for youngest Premier League debutant Harvey Elliott
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri wanted by four European clubs
RELATED STORY
2 transfers Liverpool could complete in coming days
RELATED STORY
Liverpool snap up Premier League record-breaker Elliott from Fulham
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Fulham winger makes his pick for the prestigious award
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer news: Reds identify Mane's replacement in fear of Real Madrid pursuit
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Where did it all go wrong for Fulham?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 5-1 Fulham: 7 Takeaways from the game for the Gunners
RELATED STORY
What Aston Villa must do to avoid falling in the same trap as Fulham
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us