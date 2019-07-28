Liverpool Transfer News: Reds confirm the signing of Fulham starlet Harvey Elliott

What's the story?

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of English teenager Harvey Elliott from Fulham. The 16-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Cottagers in May against Wolverhampton Wanderers. In doing so, he became the youngest debutant in the history of the league, aged 16 years and 30 days old.

In case you didn't know...

Elliott made his senior debut for Fulham as a 15-year-old in the League Cup. He came on as a substitute in the 88th minute in his team's 1-0 away defeat to Wolves. Recently, he also broke the record for the youngest man to debut in the PL, previously held by Matthew Briggs. He later made two more appearances for the club in the league.

Elliott is therefore Liverpool's second signing of this transfer window. The European champions had earlier acquired the services of young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle last month.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, Liverpool confirmed the youngster as their latest recruit. The Merseyside outfit also mentioned that Elliott will be a part of the squad that is set to take on Napoli in a friendly on Sunday, in Edinburgh. Subsequently, the starlet will also be part of the training camp in Evian.

A host of European clubs such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City were reported to be linked with the youngster, but Liverpool managed to brush aside the wide interest.

Although he might not find himself starting too many games next season, a platform such as Anfield, under Jurgen Klopp, could be best for the youngster. Not to mention, the fact that he is a homegrown talent makes it a win-win situation for both parties.

What's next?

After having spent big last summer, Klopp and co. have been relatively silent this transfer window. They have procured the services of two youngsters, and it'll be interesting to see who else switches to Anfield this summer.

Meanwhile, their next assignment happens to be the friendly against Napoli, slated to take place later today.