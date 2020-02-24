Liverpool Transfer News: Reds expected to make move for exciting English defender

Ben White is being linked with a big-money move to Liverpool

According to Phil Hay of the Athletic, Liverpool are one of the high profile clubs monitoring Leeds United centre half Ben White, as they aim to add to their squad at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young defenders in the Championship, is currently on loan at Elland Road from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion and is expected to return to the Seagulls at the end of the season, as the Whites do not have the option to sign him permanently.

With Dejan Lovren set to depart the club at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp is expected to enter the market for a central defender and White is amongst the candidates being considered by the Reds, as the young defender continues to play a pivotal role in Leeds' push for promotion.

As per the report, Liverpool chief scout Andy O’Brien, who turned out for Leeds in his playing days, has been watching White closely, as the Reds continue to keep tabs on the youngster. The defender is expected to have several offers at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if Klopp firms up his interest in the 22-year-old, as Brighton look set to make a hefty profit on the youngster, who joined the club as a 16-year-old in 2014.

