Liverpool Transfer News: Reds fend off Manchester United for Takumi Minamino's signature

12 Dec 2019

KRC Genk v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

It was recently confirmed by reliable Liverpool correspondents James Pearce and Paul Joyce that Liverpool Football Club have a deal in place for RB Salzburg's Takumi Minamino.

As long as he passes his medical, Takumi Minamino will become a #LFC on January 1. Borussia Mönchengladbach, AC Milan and Manchester United among those beaten to his signature.

Fee of £7.25 million - effectively what Liverpool banked for selling Ryan Kent to Rangers. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 12, 2019

Liverpool beat out some tough competition for the highly-rated versatile attacker, who has been involved in 20 goals in 22 appearances for his club this season in the Austrian first division. The Reds' arch-rivals Manchester United were also highly interested in signing the Japanese international, but they could not close a deal before the 6-time European Cup winners.

However, according to David Maddock of the Mirror, the Red Devils could have signed Minamino had they not been oblivious to the fact that he had a release clause in his contract. The club was interested in the forward, but they were beaten by Liverpool because they were aware of a clause in his contract - allowing him to leave for such a paltry figure - which their bitter Old Trafford rivals were oblivious to.

His current club Red Bull Salzburg extended the player’s deal to 2021 last February but crucially conceded a get-out option which allows him to leave for a big European club at a price well below his market value, which could be anywhere between £25 to £40 million in the currently inflated transfer window.

The versatile forward will be a Liverpool player come the first of January

Manchester United were considering Minamino as an alternative to the highly-rated James Maddison, who would no doubt cost a lot more when he decides to leave Leicester City. Luckily for Liverpool fans, their club was sharper in this exchange and pending a medical, they have quite a talented player on their hands.

Jurgen Klopp was impressed by the Japanese international's skill set, and Minamino performed well in both the games against Liverpool in their Champions League group. The player will be a valuable asset to a team who are looking to win every possible trophy this season.