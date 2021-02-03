Liverpool Transfer News: Reds handed Jota boost, PSG plan to offer Mbappe a new deal, and more - 3rd February 2021

After a strong end to the transfer window, Liverpool will hope to pick up their third win in as many Premier League games against Brighton. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 3rd February 2021:

Diogo Jota returns to training at Liverpool

Diogo Jota has not featured for Liverpool after he picked up a knee injury against Midtjylland in the Champions League back in December.

Jota did not go under the knife, but underwent an intense rehabilitation program that has finally seen him return to training at Liverpool AXA training centre.

The Portuguese is yet to return to full contact training, but that is not far away. His return will be a massive boost for Liverpool as the Champions League is set to resume this week.

Diogo Jota is back in training two months after his knee injury in early December 📸 pic.twitter.com/6T3LPkzd1O — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 3, 2021

Charlie Adam says Ben Davies was the best centre-back in the Championship

Liverpool made a surprise move to sign Preston North End centre-back Ben Davies for a cut-price fee on deadline day.

To many, the player is a bit of an unknown entity having played in a division that isn’t the most lucrative or full of quality.

Charlie Adam, however, feels the player would fit in well at Liverpool, and was the best defender in the Championship before his move.

“I think he’s a good fit, a sensible signing for Liverpool. It’s an opportunity for him to go and play in the Premier League and I hope he does well,” Adam said.

“For me he was the best centre-half in the Championship,” he added.

Mbappe could sign an extension to end rumours of a Liverpool move

Even though Jürgen Klopp admitted in the past that the chances of Liverpool signing Kylian Mbappe are virtually zero, the club were linked with a move for the Frenchman.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG comes to an end in 2022, so he will be within reach come this summer of clubs really want to sign him. His wages could potentially be a problem.

Recent reports, however, have quashed rumours of him leaving. PSG secured Neymar’s future by offering him a new deal recently, and Mbappe could be the next one as per RMC Sport (via Express).