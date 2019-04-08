Liverpool Transfer news: Reds identify Mane's replacement in fear of Real Madrid pursuit

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the rumour?

Liverpool are already preparing for the departure of Sadio Mane as there are rumours stating that Real Madrid have made Senegal star their target this summer.

According to reports, The Reds are keen to secure former Manchester United winger, Memphis Depay as a replacement if Mane decides to leave in the upcoming transfer window.

In case you didn't know

Liverpool bought Sadio Mane from Southampton for a fee of €41.2 million back in 2016. Since then, the 26-year-old has constantly proven his credentials in the Premier League, more so in the current campaign.

With 20 goals and 4 assists, Mane has been the heart of Liverpool attack who are fighting in the Champions League and Premier League this season. Mane was Liverpool's standout performer against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with his two goals deciding the tie.

On the other hand, former Red Devil Memphis Depay has really been a consistent performer for Lyon this season with 8 goals and 14 assists. Despite getting knocked out by Barcelona, the Dutch winger has been Ligue 1 side's star man this season. Lyon is currently third in the Ligue 1 table, 5 points behind 2nd placed Lille.

Depay also helped Netherland reach the Nations League finals.

"He has been vital for the Netherlands and has helped us to reach the Nations League finals in June," Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said a few days ago.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool are currently eyeing up a move for 25-year-old Dutch starlet if they can't persuade Mane to stay with the club next season.

According to the report, Liverpool are confident of landing Depay and will pay around €60m for his services. The Reds tried to sign the Lyon star four years ago but Depay chose to join their bitter rivals Manchester United.

Rumour rating: 5/10

AS remains a reliable outlet but it is unlikely that Mane will leave Jurgen Klopp's side after enjoying a solid season.

What's next

Liverpool will face Porto in the Champions League.

