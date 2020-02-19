Liverpool Transfer News: Reds scouting Werder Bremen midfielder Milot Rashica

Milot Rashica has been on the radar of several footballing giants in the last few months

Liverpool have joined a long list of European giants interested in signing Werder Bremen's midfield sensation Milot Rashica, BILD's Christian Falk has reported.

Liverpool looking to add to their squad next season

Rashica has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in modern football after putting in impressive performances for Bremen in the last two years.

The 23-year-old made a competitive debut for Kosovo-based outfit KF Vushtrria at the age of 16 and went on to score nine goals in 21 appearances. He helped the side to the 2013-14 Football Superleague and earned a move to Vitesse Arnheim in the summer of 2015. He lifted the Dutch Cup with the club at the end of his second season but made a switch to Bremen in January 2018.

Rashica has tallied seven goals and three assists for Die Werderaner so far this season but has largely failed to help them advance into the better half of the table as they are currently languishing in 17th place in the Bundesliga table.

The Reds are understood to be scouting the Kosovo international as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. The midfielder has a release clause of €30 million in his contract with Bremen, which is set to expire in 2022.

Rashica is not the only player from the German top-flight to have been targetted by Liverpool, with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner also believed to be on the radar of the Merseyside giants. It remains to be seen if either of the moves will be brokered in the months to come.

