Liverpool Transfer News: Reds sign Adrian on a free transfer from West Ham United

West Ham United v Birmingham City - Emirates FA Cup Third Round

What's the story?

Liverpool have completed the signing of Adrian on a free transfer. The former West Ham goalkeeper joins the Reds following the departure of Simon Mignolet to Club Brugge.

In case you didn't know...

Last summer, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp signed Alisson from AS Roma and the Brazilian goalkeeper has been the manager's first choice ever since. Alisson's dominant displays between the sticks meant Mignolet did not make a single appearance for the Reds in the Premier League.

He has been linked with an exit all summer and finally completed a move to Club Brugge. As a result, the Reds turned their attention to Adrian, roping him in as a replacement for the Belgian.

Adrian, 32, spent six years with the Hammers, making 150 appearances for the club. He kept a total of 43 clean sheets during those six seasons, firmly establishing himself as their No. 1 keeper.

The heart of the matter

In his first interview with his new club, Adrian expressed his delight at signing for the Reds, saying:

“I’m feeling really happy; really happy to be here and to work in this great club and start doing my stuff on the pitch as soon as possible."

“I’m very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better."

The 32-year-old also stated that he is hungry to win trophies with the Reds.

“Obviously I want to win titles. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead – we’re going to fight for it and try to get them."

“I’m looking forward to playing my first game at Anfield and to win as many games as we can.”

What's next?

The transfer window for England closes this Thursday following which Liverpool will face Norwich City in their opening game of the new Premier League season.