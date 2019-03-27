×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool Transfer News: Reds starlet claims Barcelona interest, Liverpool star ponders summer exit and more: March 27, 2019

Samya Majumdar
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
148   //    27 Mar 2019, 17:26 IST

Simon Mignolet
Simon Mignolet

Hello and welcome to the Liverpool news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Reds!

Liverpool starlet claims Barcelona interested in him

Liverpool starlet Bobby Adekanye has claimed that Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in signing him.

The young striker, who has rejected Liverpool’s offer of a new contract, has been heavily linked with leaving the Reds on a free transfer in the summer, with Lazio interested in him.

Adekanye is aware of Lazio’s interest in him but insists that several other clubs, including Barcelona, are also keeping tabs on him.

“Lazio is one of the interested clubs, but it is not yet 100% decided”, he told, when asked about his potential suitors.

"I also heard about Barcelona, in the Netherlands Willem II made itself heard.

“I can't name the entire list of clubs now, because I could continue until tomorrow.”

The 20-year-old Dutchman joined Liverpool’s youth set-up from PSV Eindhoven in 2017 but is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League outfit.

Liverpool star contemplating summer exit

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has hinted that he could leave the club in the summer in search of regular game time.

Advertisement

The Belgian international played second fiddle to Loris Karius for the second half of the 2017/18 campaign.

And with Liverpool splashing the cash to sign Alisson from Roma last summer, Mignolet has been an understudy to the Brazilian in the present campaign, playing only in the domestic cup competitions.

As a result, the former Sunderland man is contemplating leaving Anfield at the end of the season but insisted that he is currently fully focused on Liverpool.

“This season, it was something quite easy to accept," he said.

"But, obviously, I’d like to play.

“That’s why I keep working every day and try to keep on going on this path.

“I don’t know if an exit is possible this summer, I still have two years left on my contract.

“For now, I’m focused on Liverpool and Belgium games. We’ll see later.”

Liverpool set asking price for young winger

Liverpool are set to slap an £8-£10 million price tag on Ryan Kent which could scupper his chances of playing for Rangers next season.

The winger, who joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal last summer, has been in fine form for the Scottish giants, scoring five goals in 21 league appearances north of the border.

Liverpool legend and current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is a big admirer of Kent and wants to sign him permanently or on loan again next season.

But it has been claimed that Liverpool want to cash in on Kent while his stock is on the rise, and Rangers could be priced out of a move for the youngster.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Simon Mignolet EPL Transfer News & Rumors Liverpool Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Samya Majumdar
CONTRIBUTOR
Digital Nomad. Football is both vocation and avocation.
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds-linked player addresses his future, Liverpool target ready to quit Serie A and more: March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool initiate contact with Benfica over defender, Reds could loan out youngster to League One club and more Liverpool transfer news: March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds midfielder to leave in the summer, Liverpool's hopes of signing LaLiga star dashed and more: March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds interested in Real Madrid midfielder, Turkish giants eye move for Liverpool loanee and more: March 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news - Update on Phil Coutinho's comeback, Liverpool striker wanted by Tottenham, and much more - January 17, 2019  
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona star open to leaving Camp Nou to join Liverpool, Real Madrid contact Spurs for superstar and more - January 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €110 million Atletico Madrid midfielder, PSG president warns Real Madrid Neymar isn't for sale and more European transfer news, February 26th 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Spurs want Alderweireld replacement, two Liverpool stars set to move out and more - January 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds interested in Manchester City-linked full-back, Liverpool ready to make move for Serie A star and more: March 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Reds to make a move for James Rodriguez, Update on Timo Werner, and much more - January 8, 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us