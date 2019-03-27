Liverpool Transfer News: Reds starlet claims Barcelona interest, Liverpool star ponders summer exit and more: March 27, 2019

Simon Mignolet

Hello and welcome to the Liverpool news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Reds!

Liverpool starlet claims Barcelona interested in him

Liverpool starlet Bobby Adekanye has claimed that Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in signing him.

The young striker, who has rejected Liverpool’s offer of a new contract, has been heavily linked with leaving the Reds on a free transfer in the summer, with Lazio interested in him.

Adekanye is aware of Lazio’s interest in him but insists that several other clubs, including Barcelona, are also keeping tabs on him.

“Lazio is one of the interested clubs, but it is not yet 100% decided”, he told, when asked about his potential suitors.

"I also heard about Barcelona, in the Netherlands Willem II made itself heard.

“I can't name the entire list of clubs now, because I could continue until tomorrow.”

The 20-year-old Dutchman joined Liverpool’s youth set-up from PSV Eindhoven in 2017 but is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League outfit.

Liverpool star contemplating summer exit

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has hinted that he could leave the club in the summer in search of regular game time.

The Belgian international played second fiddle to Loris Karius for the second half of the 2017/18 campaign.

And with Liverpool splashing the cash to sign Alisson from Roma last summer, Mignolet has been an understudy to the Brazilian in the present campaign, playing only in the domestic cup competitions.

As a result, the former Sunderland man is contemplating leaving Anfield at the end of the season but insisted that he is currently fully focused on Liverpool.

“This season, it was something quite easy to accept," he said.

"But, obviously, I’d like to play.

“That’s why I keep working every day and try to keep on going on this path.

“I don’t know if an exit is possible this summer, I still have two years left on my contract.

“For now, I’m focused on Liverpool and Belgium games. We’ll see later.”

Liverpool set asking price for young winger

Liverpool are set to slap an £8-£10 million price tag on Ryan Kent which could scupper his chances of playing for Rangers next season.

The winger, who joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal last summer, has been in fine form for the Scottish giants, scoring five goals in 21 league appearances north of the border.

Liverpool legend and current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is a big admirer of Kent and wants to sign him permanently or on loan again next season.

But it has been claimed that Liverpool want to cash in on Kent while his stock is on the rise, and Rangers could be priced out of a move for the youngster.

