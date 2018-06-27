Liverpool Transfer News: Reds to splurge £159 million on Real star, Allison pursuit receives boost, and more - June 27, 2018

Reds want to break transfer record for Marco Asensio

Real Madrid forward, Marco Asensio, has been on Liverpool's transfer radar through the ongoing summer transfer window. According to reports from the Spanish newspaper, Marca, (h/t Express), the Reds are willing to splash £159 million to secure the attacking midfielder's services next season.

The Spaniard is currently in Russia, contesting in the FIFA World Cup with the 2010 Champions. His performances in the tournament might also play a vital role in the intensity of Liverpool's pursuit in him this season. The 22-year-old, on the other hand, may be tempted to move to Anfield so as to feature in regular first-team football.

Official announcement made for Naby Keita

Naby Keita will complete his transfer from RB Leipzig to Liverpool on July 1, as announced by the PL club's official website and Twitter handle of the Premier League club. The midfielder has been allocated with Steven Gerrard's Number 8 jersey, which will be considerable pressure on the 23-year-old going forward.

“It was an incredible day for me. He gave me the No.8 jersey. When it happened, it was a surprise and I didn’t expect it," Keita told the Liverpool website.

“When he came in, I looked at him and said, ‘wow’ because he is a legend. He is somebody who always showed respect, who gave his all on the pitch, somebody who is loved here. If somebody like that gives you his shirt number, it’s not to play around with, it is to try and do as much as he did – that’s my motivation," he added.

Roma chief says Allison not "unsellable"

Roma director, Monchi, admitted in a recent press conference that he is not completely ruling out the sale of his star goalkeeper and Liverpool's prime transfer target, Allison Ramses Becker.

“There’s no such thing anywhere in the world as an unsellable player. The perfect answer would be to say that he’s unsellable, but I can’t say that because such a player doesn’t exist," he said.

“If someone came in with €500m (£440m) for Pastore, maybe he would leave. There is no team in the world that can talk about unsellable players.”