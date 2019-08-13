Liverpool Transfer News: Roma in talks with Reds for Dejan Lovren

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 75 // 13 Aug 2019, 16:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, AS Roma have declared their interest for Liverpool centre-half Dejan Lovren and are willing to part with £15 million to acquire his services.

The Croatian defender is the fourth-choice central defensive option for the Reds, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez ahead of him in the pecking order.

Lovren made sporadic appearances for the Reds last season and although Jurgen Klopp is not actively looking to move the player on, it has been reported that the German will not stand in his way if a good offer were to come in.

The 30-year-old has two years remaining on his contract and Reds would sanction his departure if an offer came in that satisfied their financial demands.

Lovren joined Liverpool in the summer of 2014 for a fee believed to be in the region of £20 million and with Roma willing to pay as much as £15 million to acquire his services, the European Champions would recoup a sizable chunk of his transfer fee.

Klopp has always been willing to listen to his player's requests and despite the Reds' inability to replace the player owing to the closure of the transfer window, Lovren will be allowed to move on if a club meets the asking price.

Lovren has been omitted from Liverpool's 23-man squad for their UEFA Super Cup trip to Istanbul owing to an illness and it remains to be seen if his move to Rome comes to fruition.

The Italian club have been on the lookout for a centre-half since Kostas Manolas' departure to Napoli and Lovren is a top priority for the club at the moment.

AC Milan were also rumored to be interested but the Rossoneri didn't follow up on their initial interest.

Roma are in initial talks with the reigning European champions and although no fee has been agreed, there is a growing belief that a deal can be agreed between the two parties imminently.