Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds close in on La Liga star, Arsenal join Liverpool in race for Sevilla ace, and more - 2nd August, 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Reds' pursuit of Dejan Lovren's replacement, Arsenal entering the race to sign La Liga defensive ace, and more.

Liverpool inch closer to signing Aissa Mandi

Liverpool have edged closer in their pursuit of signing a replacement for Dejan Lovren, with the Reds reported to be just £1.8 million short of Real Betis' valuation of Aissa Mandi.

The Merseyside outfit has been heavily linked with a move for a central defender ever since Dejan Lovren joined Russian side Zenit St Petersburg. Lovren's departure has meant that Jurgen Klopp is left with just 3 senior central defenders at his disposal.

And according to the Express, Liverpool are close in their pursuit of Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi. According to the report, the Reds have offered £9 million for the services of the 28 year old, which is a bit short of Betis' valuation of the Algerian.

Despite having a £25 million release clause in his contract, it is expected that the La Liga outfit will allow Mandi to leave for just under £11 million because of the present financial conditions.

We will have to wait and watch if Liverpool will be willing to match Betis' price tag for the 28 year old.

Arsenal join Liverpool in race for Diego Carlos

Newly crowned FA Cup winners Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to improve the team ahead of the upcoming season. According to the Telegraph, the Gunners are interested in signing Sevilla's defensive rock Diego Carlos, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

The 27 year old was one of the standout performers in La Liga as Sevilla finished inside the top 4, and it is no surprise that he has attracted the interest of the Premier League duo.

Advertisement

As mentioned previously, Liverpool are in the market for a replacement of Dejan Lovren, and according to the report, the Reds are monitoring Diego Carlos' situation. However, Carlos will not come cheap with Sevilla set to demand a fee in excess of £60 million.

Crystal Palace joins race to sign Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Ismaila Sarr. However, the Reds face competition from a number of clubs for the service of the Watford winger.

Sarr's brace in Watford's 3-0 win over Liverpool back in February ended the Reds' hopes of going the season unbeaten. With Watford relegated, it is expected that Sarr would be sold to generate funds.

According to the Sun, Crystal Palace are lining up a £40 million move for Sarr, in anticipation that star winger Wilfried Zaha will leave the club in the ongoing transfer window. On the other hand, Wolves have also been attributed with interest in the 22 year old.