Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds face competition from Leeds United for full-back, journalist says club might consider a move for Declan Rice, and more - April 24, 2022

Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds will now shift their focus to the Champions League where they will take on this season’s dark-horses Villarreal on April 27.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on Declan Rice, Calvin Ramsay, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 24, 2022.

Klopp says Origi is Liverpool’s best finisher

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

The Liverpool boss was full of praise for Divock Origi after the Reds’ win against Everton on Sunday.

The Belgian came off the bench in the second half to play a big part in the opener. He then headed home from close range to score his third Premier League goal of the season in the 85th minute.

Klopp explained that even though they do not line up with him regularly, he is the best finisher at the club.

The German said:

“He’s a legend on and off the pitch, I have to say. That’s how it is. He is a fantastic footballer, for me, and I know that sounds ridiculous because I don’t line him up often. He is a world-class striker, he is our best finisher, definitely; he always was and everybody would say the same."

Leeds United join the race to sign Calvin Ramsay

Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay has been attracting interest from Liverpool, but the Merseyside club are not the only team eyeing him up.

As per The Sun (via Aberdeen Live), Leeds United are also keen on Ramsay’s services, and will offer the teenager a quicker route to the first-team.

LFCNews @LFCNews Liverpool face Leeds transfer hijack for Calvin Ramsay as Whites make promise to player express.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool face Leeds transfer hijack for Calvin Ramsay as Whites make promise to player express.co.uk/sport/football…

Ramsay has been a regular for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and has put in some mature displays despite his age.

The 18-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for the Reds, who have Trent Alexander-Arnold as the first-choice right-back and Joe Gomez as a backup option at the moment.

Journalist reveals Liverpool interest in Declan Rice

West Ham United v Burnley - Premier League

Transfer expert Dean Jones believes other heavyweights’ interest in Declan Rice could force Liverpool into at least considering a move for the midfielder.

He said:

“Of course, they’re going to be interested in Declan Rice because if Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have had that player on their radar, then you kind of at least have got to consider whether you’re going to need him.”

The Reds are certainly not light in the midfield department, but Klopp may have to dip into the transfer market as a few of the current midfielders are in their 30s.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago are both in their 30s, while James Milner could leave after his contract expires this July.

