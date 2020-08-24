Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds handed boost in pursuit of Premier League star, update on the £4.4 million Barcelona owe for Coutinho, and more - 23rd August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Reds are handed a boost in their pursuit of one of Premier League's most electrifying wingers. There's also an update on the £4.4 million that Barcelona reportedly had to pay Liverpool now that Philippe Coutinho has won the Champions League, and more.

Liverpool handed a boost in their pursuit of Adama Traore

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, with the Molineux outfit forced to sell in order to buy anyone in the ongoing transfer window.

However, the Reds are not the only side to have expressed their interest in the Spanish winger, with Manchester City also said to be keen on the 24-year-old.

According to the Mirror, Wolves have been hit hard by the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been informed that he needs to sell some of his assets to raise funds to strengthen other positions. The Portuguese manager is keen to hold on to striker Raul Jimenez, leaving Traore as one of the assets who hold a high transfer value.

Wolves had signed Traore from Middlesbrough in a deal estimated to be worth around £18 million but the Molineux club are said to be expecting almost double of what they paid for him.

Barcelona will not pay £4.4 million to Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho's UCL win

Rumours had been doing the rounds that Barcelona will have to pay another £4.4 million to Liverpool, should Philippe Coutinho win the Champions League with Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian signed for Barcelona in 2018 in a deal worth £142 million. The Camp Nou outfit paid an initial £105 million, with the remaining fee based on performance-based bonuses and subject to meeting other clauses.

The 28-year-old lifted the Champions League for the first time in his career as Bayern Munich recorded a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

However, according to the Mirror, Barcelona only need to pay Liverpool the £4.4 million for Coutinho's Champions League win if he lifts the coveted title with the Camp Nou outfit. The report further adds that Barcelona will owe Liverpool a certain sum if Coutinho makes another 15 appearances for the La Liga outfit.

Chelsea enters race for Malang Sarr

Chelsea have entered the race to sign free-agent Malang Sarr, according to reports. The French defender is now a free agent having seen his contract run down with Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, with the Reds still in the market to fill the void left by the departure of Dejan Lovren to Zenit St. Petersburg. However, according to the report, Chelsea are looking to sign the Frenchman and are planning on loaning him out for the upcoming season.