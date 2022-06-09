Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds interested in £85million rated forward, club reject Bayern Munich's second offer for Mane, and more - June 8, 2022

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players but are yet to make a big-name signing. With the transfer window set to open in a couple of days’ time, the Reds could announce a few arrivals and departures very soon.

This roundup features some transfer news on Darwin Nunez, Sadio Mane, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of June 8, 2022.

Liverpool asked to pay £85million to sign Nunez

Benfica will not sell Darwin Nunez for anything less than a fee of £85million as per The Times’ Paul Joyce.

The Reds are expected to add more firepower to their attack as Sadio Mane is widely expected to leave this summer. The Senegalese wants to end his stay at the club and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Darwin Nunez keen on Liverpool and Liverpool interest is clear. Will come down to price thetimes.co.uk/article/491949… Darwin Nunez keen on Liverpool and Liverpool interest is clear. Will come down to price thetimes.co.uk/article/491949…

Klopp spoke highly of Nunez after Benfica’s two knockout games against the Reds in the Champions League this past season.

He said after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Benfica:

“Extremely good looking boy, huh? And a decent player as well. Really good, really good. I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konaté.

“He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good. I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him.”

Nunez is also keen to work with Klopp, but it remains to be seen if the club will launch a club-record bid that would eclipse the £75million that they paid to sign Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Liverpool reject Bayern’s second offer for Mane

Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich’s second offer for Mane, with reports claiming the Anfield officials have deemed it ‘laughable’.

As per The Times, Bayern Munich are ready to pay Liverpool a fee of £23.5million plus add-ons so the fee reaches £30million.

However, Bayern will only pay the add-ons should they win the Champions League and Mane wins the Ballon d’Or in each of the next three seasons.

Liverpool are not ready to budge from their asking price of £42.5million which they consider a ‘benchmark’ figure for negotiations.

Salah voted player of the season

Mohamed Salah has been named as Liverpool’s player of the season after another incredible campaign.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works. Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works. https://t.co/vOoXZgl9MK

The Egyptian won the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards after finishing joint-top in the goal-scoring charts with Son Heung-Min, and ahead of teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the assists charts.

Salah’s 23 goals were not enough for Liverpool to win the Premier League as they finished one point behind Manchester City in the league table.

