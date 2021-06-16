Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds to compete with Tottenham for midfielder, Barcelona starlet on club's radar, and more - 15th June 2021

Liverpool continue to be linked with several new signings, while looking to offload some of their fringe players this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on 14th June 2021.

Xherdan Shaqiri will decide his Liverpool future after Euro 2020

Liverpool attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has admitted that he will make a decision about his future at Liverpool after Euro 2020.

Shaqiri has been linked with a move away from Liverpool as he has struggled to get into the team on a regular basis.

The Switzerland international made just 14 appearances in the Premier League last season, and just five of them were starts. Despite the poor form of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, he failed to make the team on a regular basis.

Shaqiri has been linked with an exit as the Reds could sell some of their fringe players to make way for new ones.

When asked about his future, Shaqiri didn’t reveal much and said he will decide after Euro 2020.

“At the moment, I don’t really want to talk about it,” he told Mirror Sport.

“I have a contract there and after the Euros, of course, I will talk to my agent. We will look at the situation and then we will decide how to proceed.”

Tottenham to compete with Liverpool for Lorenzo Pellegrini

Lorenzo Pellegrini is on Liverpool’s radar this summer and the Reds are expected to face competition from Tottenham for his signature.

Pellegrini’s goalscoring ability from midfield is highly valued by both clubs. They are expected to strengthen this summer and consider Pellegrini a good option to have.

The Italian’s release clause if worth £25.8million, which is a fee both the English clubs can easily afford.

Liverpool will have Champions League football on offer, though, so they could have the upper hand during negotiations.

Liverpool looking to lure Pedri from Barcelona

There’s no doubt that Pedri is one of the most talented players on the Barcelona roster at the moment. However, the Spaniard’s contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2022.

With just a year left on his current contract, Pedri is attracting interest from Liverpool. The Reds have lost several first-team stars to Barcelona over the years, but are in a good position to lure Pedri from Camp Nou.

Despite his tender age, Pedri was a key cog in Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona team last season, and losing him will be a blow as he has the talent to make it big in the future.

