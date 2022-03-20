Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds preparing a surprise bid for Bayern Munich star, transfer expert believes Salah will not sign new deal, and more - March 20, 2022

Liverpool picked up an important 2-0 Premier League win against Arsenal on Wednesday to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. The win helped the Reds close the gap on the Cityzens to just a point after 29 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple going into the final stretch of the season. They will next face Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup later today.

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and more. Without further ado, let’s look at some of the key stories surrounding the Reds as of March 20, 2022.

Liverpool linked with a surprise move for Robert Lewandowski

As per Spanish outlet Nacional, Liverpool are preparing a whopping £59million bid to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Jilshie @LegendaryLewy Robert Lewandowski is currently sitting on the longest winning streak in UEFA Champions League history at 22 consecutive wins (still active).



The last time Lewandowski suffered a defeat in the UCL was March 13, 2019 in Bayern’s 1-3 loss to Liverpool. Robert Lewandowski is currently sitting on the longest winning streak in UEFA Champions League history at 22 consecutive wins (still active).The last time Lewandowski suffered a defeat in the UCL was March 13, 2019 in Bayern’s 1-3 loss to Liverpool. https://t.co/qJ9npOCwDi

The Poland international has his heart set on a new challenge and might push for an exit this summer as per Sky Sports (h/t Eurosport).

The issue is that Lewandowski will turn 34 later this summer and will demand high wages to extend his current contract.

He currently earns £400k-a-week, and it’s unlikely Liverpool will break their wage structure for a player who is in the twilight of his career.

Transfer expert unsure of Salah will extend his Liverpool contract

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Mohamed Salah will not sign the contract offer on his table even though it will make him the best-paid player in Liverpool.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom



“They want to make him the best-paid player in the team but not with a crazy salary. Mo is not accepting that because if you look at other clubs there are normal players on crazy salaries. 𝐈’𝐦 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝.” @FabrizioRomano on Mohamed Salah:“They want to make him the best-paid player in the team but not with a crazy salary. Mo is not accepting that because if you look at other clubs there are normal players on crazy salaries. 𝐈’𝐦 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝.” 🗣 @FabrizioRomano on Mohamed Salah:“They want to make him the best-paid player in the team but not with a crazy salary. Mo is not accepting that because if you look at other clubs there are normal players on crazy salaries. 𝐈’𝐦 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝.” https://t.co/DwCslV82ZY

Romano said:

“They want to make him the best-paid player in the team but not with a crazy salary. Mo is not accepting that because if you look at other clubs there are normal players on crazy salaries. I'm not sure he will extend."

Salah is currently behind Virgil van Dijk, who earns around £220k-a-week. The Egyptian will have just one year remaining on his contract in July this year as he is yet to sign an extension.

Klopp says Milner and Gomez are available to fill in for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed the duo of James Milner and Joe Gomez are available to fill in at right-back for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Klopp said:

“We have Millie when he is then not ill anymore, we have obviously Joe and, theoretically, we can change system as well, so we have these kinds of things.

Alexander-Arnold has a hamstring injury and has been ruled out indefinitely by Klopp.

