Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds put Aston Villa forward on their radar, striker attracting interest from the Championship, and more - 1 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add more freshness to their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 1, 2021.

Liverpool linked with a move for Ollie Watkins

Goal reporter Neil Jones has claimed the Reds have put Ollie Watkins on their radar. Roberto Firmino’s goal-return wasn’t enough last season as Liverpool struggled to match their usually high attacking standards.

The Reds have been linked with Watkins as they want to add more goals to the team. Watkins is being seen as Firmino’s backup.

The England international scored 14 times for Aston Villa last season, and three of those came against Liverpool when the Lions beat Jürgen Klopp’s side 7-2 at Villa Park.

🚨 NEW: Forward-wise, Liverpool like Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa. Leeds star Raphinha has been linked, though sources said there is nothing in those suggestions. #awlive [@neiljonesgoal] pic.twitter.com/d3hmTfVga3 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 1, 2021

Pedro Neto is another player reportedly on Liverpool’ radar, but the Portuguese winger is not high on the list owing to an injury he picked up in April.

West Brom and Stoke City interested in signing Taiwo Awoniyi

Interest in Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi is rife after he qualified for a UK work permit. The Nigerian has had several loan spells since joining Liverpool in 2017, and was impressive for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga last season.

A well-built striker who can hold off defenders, Awoniyi would be a good player in the more physical Championship.

West Brom and Stoke are currently eyeing the forward as per Goal, but there is interest from Mainz as well, who want to take him back to the German top-flight.

Harvey Barnes on Liverpool’s radar, but summer move unlikely

Harvey Barnes’ impressive displays for Liverpool have attracted Liverpool’s interest this summer, but it’s unlikely the Reds will sign the Englishman. Leicester City are likely to demand a steep fee for Barnes, and Liverpool’s tight budget this summer might not allow them to spend big money.

Should Liverpool sell the likes of Divock Origi, Harry Wilson and Neco Williams for good money, a late deal could still be possible. It remains to be seen how Liverpool approach the transfer, as they have been linked with Youri Tielemans, who is also with Leicester.

