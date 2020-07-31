Liverpool are expected to further strengthen in a number of areas in this transfer window and have been linked with an array of players. Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Liverpool from 30 July 2020.

Liverpool interested in signing Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth

Lloyd Kelly in action against Southampton FC - Premier League

Lloyd Kelly's season with the now-relegated Bournemouth was blighted by injuries. Kelly has, however, impressed with the England u-20 and u-21s and is one of the brightest young prospects in the English top-flight right now.

And the Premier League champions have now reportedly revived their interest in signing him as cover for the recently sold Dejan Lovren.

The report claims that Liverpool did consider signing the 21-year-old last year when he was with Bristol City but lost out to Bournemouth. Kelly will be a good option for Jurgen Klopp as he can play at centre-back and at left-back as well.

Bournemoth boss Eddie Howe had recently praised his versatility. He said,

"I think both positions for us at the moment. I wouldn’t say one or the other – he can play both very well (centre-back and left-back).

"We have seen that, albeit in his very short time with us, when he’s trained. From full-back he’s really good athletically, he uses the ball well and is strong and good in the air – has lots of good qualities.

"At centre-back the same qualities show and his use of the ball is very good.

Liverpool launch €10 million bid for Aissa Mandi

Aissa Mandi in action for Real Betis

Liverpool have launched a €10 million bid for Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi, according to reports. Mandi and Real Betis are expected to part ways this summer. The 28-year-old, who can play as a right-back and as a central defender, has a release clause of €30 million.

Mandi's current contract will run out next year and as it stands, the club does not seem interested in renewing it. Liverpool are now looking to find cover for Dejan Lovren and have identified Mandi as a candidate.

Liverpool not in for Sancho

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund

According to the latest reports, the principles of a deal have been worked out between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho via intermediaries. The clubs are now willing to agree on a fee for the young Englishman.

Liverpool and Real Madrid had also been linked with Sancho. But the report claims that neither have made a move for Sancho and are hence, not present to provide Manchester United any competition in signing him.

Earlier today, several reports had claimed that Sancho preferred a move to Liverpool over Manchester United.