Liverpool Transfer News: Salah offered to Barcelona, Boost in Fekir pursuit and more - June 06, 2018

Will the Egyptian swap Anfield for Camp Nou next season?

Mohamed Salah offered to Barcelona

According to reports from AS, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah's representatives have offered him to Barcelona in the ongoing summer transfer window. Apparently, the Reds are ready to sell their star player but want at least 100 million Euros in return for his services.

The Egyptian international found the back of the net a record 44 times for Liverpool last season, almost singlehandedly powering them to a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as an appearance in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

However, Jurgen Klopp is ready to let Salah go, as reports claim that he has already found a replacement for him in Nabil Fekir.

Liverpool receive serious boost in Fekir pursuit

Lyon President, Jean-Michel Aulas, recently hinted in an interview with L'Equipe that he has already started looking our for Fekir's replacement this summer.

He revealed that he will be interested in signing PSG player, Hatem Ben Afra if any of his players were to leave Lyon this summer. It is worthy to be noted that both the players in the discussion play in the same position.

"He is an excellent player who could do well in Lyon," said Aulas, while speaking about Ben Afra, adding, "But we should see if players leave us because we don't want to stack them."

Reds interested in Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri, who played for Stoke City last season, is being linked to other clubs in and around England now that the Potters have been relegated from top division football.

The Swiss international has a £12 million release clause and according to reports from the Irish Mirror, Klopp is keen on getting the winger to Anfield so as to add more bite to his fiery attack.