Liverpool Transfer News: Salah to Barcelona in swap deal, Origi wants to stay and more - June 13

All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

Rupin K
ANALYST
Rumors 13 Jun 2018, 22:26 IST
2.34K

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final - Training
Will Salah move to La Liga next season?

Mohamed Salah can be involved in Barcelona swap

Since the inception of the summer transfer window, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been on the radar of every European giant. According to recent reports from Don Balon (h/t Express), the Egyptian striker may move to Barcelona for a swap deal with goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen going the other way.

Both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius were not able to secure their place in the Reds' first team in the previous season and following the blunders made by the latter in the UCL final against Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp has been actively searching for a world-class player to defend his goal next season. Cellissen has not been Barcelona's first choice for many months now and thus, might very well make his way to Anfield to complete a cash plus player deal for the Liverpool forward.

However, will the PL club be ready to lose their biggest star just to accommodate a brilliant goalkeeper? Only time will tell.

Liverpool in the race for Federico Chiesa

After putting in a string of impressive performances in the Serie A, Fiorentina star, Federico Chiesa is being pursued by a number of big clubs this summer. According to reports from the Guardian, Liverpool and Manchester United are in the race to sign the youngster this season.

The 20-year-old plays as a winger for Fiorentina and in order to hold on to him, the club have already slapped a price tag of £60 million against his name.

Divock Okoth Origi to stay at Liverpool

Belgium international, Divock Origi, who played the 2017-18 season on a loan spell with VfL Wolfsburg, is optimistic about a substantial future at Anfield under the tutelage of Klopp.

Speaking to NTV in Nigeria (h/t Express), he said, "Many times after a game, I get a feeling that I have not done enough, I should have done better. I have worked under several coaches and I appreciate all of them. Jurgen Klopp, though, has helped me improve, he knows how to push me into performing."

