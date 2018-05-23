Liverpool Transfer News: Salah to force move to Madrid, Klopp to have 200 million Euros to spend this summer and more - May 23

All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

Will the Egyptian play with Cristiano Ronaldo next season?

Mohamed Salah to force a move to Real Madrid after Champions League final

Mohamed Salah, who has scored 44 goals for Liverpool this season, might force Liverpool's hand to join Real Madrid this summer, according to Spanish outlet, Don Balon (h/t Express).

The report claims that the Egyptian sees a move to the Los Blancos as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and does not want to miss out on the same. Real Madrid are open to splashing 131 million Euros for the forward, but the Reds do not want to let their star player go for anything less than 175 million Euros.

Jurgen Klopp with a budget of 200 million Euros

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has a budget of 200 million Euros in the ongoing transfer window, as explained by finance expert Kieran Maguire in an interview with StarSport (h/t Daily Star).

"They can spend because they have the Coutinho money, think about how much they generated from his sale. And they sold Sterling and Suarez in recent years, which makes their finances look quite secure. They already have the benefit of offering Champions League football to players next season. They could easily spend 150-200 million Euros over the summer," he told the media outlet.

AC Milan ready to sell Donnarumma for 35 million Euros

AC Milan, who have been playing hardball with the sale of their star goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, might now decide to reduce the price tag on him, according to the Italian newspaper, Corriere dello sport (h/t Express).

If reports are to be believed, Serie A side wanted to sell the teenage player for more than 60 million Euros, but are now willing to letting him go for almost half that price (35 million Euros) to push the sale as soon as possible. Since both Mignolet and Karius have not quite impressed for Liverpool this season, the Reds want to bring in a more reliable person to guard their goal. Donnarumma has been on their radar for quite some time now and considering his price just got slashed by more than 40 percent, they might swoop in for him in the next couple of weeks.