Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Liverpool Transfer News: Salah wants to leave, Roma demand high price for goalkeeper and more - May 30

Here are all the Liverpool transfer updates from the day in one place!

Rupin K
ANALYST
Rumors 30 May 2018, 23:56 IST
8.18K

2018 EPL Premier League Football Chelsea v Liverpool May 6th
Will Jurgen Klopp let go of his star player this season?

Mohamed Salah wants to leave Anfield

Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah, who found the back of the net 44 times last season, has asked his representatives to handle his departure from Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window, according to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon.

The forward has been heavily linked to Real Madrid in the last couple of weeks, and might very well make his way to Spain to contest in the La Liga next season. The Reds have set a price of £175 million on their star player and the Los Blancos certainly have pockets that are deep enough to fulfil that demand.

Alisson to come with a high price tag

The Reds have accelerated their efforts of signing a top-class goalkeeper before the commencement of next season, especially after errors from Loris Karius cost Liverpool dearly in the final of the UEFA Champions League last week. They have been linked with the Roma goalkeeper, Alisson, over the past few days.

The Brazilian won't come at a cheap fee though, according to recent reports from The Guardian. The Serie A club wants at least £79 million for their goalkeeper and won't let him go without getting significant financial profit in return.

Christian Pulisic's father dismisses reports of Liverpool move

Christian Pulisic, who has been a prime target for Premier League clubs this season, is touted to leave Borussia Dortmund in the ongoing transfer window. However, in an interview with Sky Sports, the midfielder's father, Mark Pulisic, claimed that the reports about his imminent move to England are 'hogwash'.

"He was linked to Tottenham. Last week it was Liverpool. The week before, Manchester United. The week before.. this: it's hogwash," the German footballer's father stated in the interview.

Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Christian Pulisic Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool to make world...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Premier League giants enter race...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Chelsea in race for Pulisic,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Jordi Alba to Man Utd,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid offer star with...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: 2 Liverpool stars being...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Salah talks about future,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Man Utd to offer £100...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Monchi's Alisson warning, Reds...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018