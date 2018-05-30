Liverpool Transfer News: Salah wants to leave, Roma demand high price for goalkeeper and more - May 30

Here are all the Liverpool transfer updates from the day in one place!

Will Jurgen Klopp let go of his star player this season?

Mohamed Salah wants to leave Anfield

Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah, who found the back of the net 44 times last season, has asked his representatives to handle his departure from Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window, according to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon.

The forward has been heavily linked to Real Madrid in the last couple of weeks, and might very well make his way to Spain to contest in the La Liga next season. The Reds have set a price of £175 million on their star player and the Los Blancos certainly have pockets that are deep enough to fulfil that demand.

Alisson to come with a high price tag

The Reds have accelerated their efforts of signing a top-class goalkeeper before the commencement of next season, especially after errors from Loris Karius cost Liverpool dearly in the final of the UEFA Champions League last week. They have been linked with the Roma goalkeeper, Alisson, over the past few days.

The Brazilian won't come at a cheap fee though, according to recent reports from The Guardian. The Serie A club wants at least £79 million for their goalkeeper and won't let him go without getting significant financial profit in return.

Christian Pulisic's father dismisses reports of Liverpool move

Christian Pulisic, who has been a prime target for Premier League clubs this season, is touted to leave Borussia Dortmund in the ongoing transfer window. However, in an interview with Sky Sports, the midfielder's father, Mark Pulisic, claimed that the reports about his imminent move to England are 'hogwash'.

"He was linked to Tottenham. Last week it was Liverpool. The week before, Manchester United. The week before.. this: it's hogwash," the German footballer's father stated in the interview.