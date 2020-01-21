Liverpool Transfer News: The Reds set eyes on Portuguese teenage phenom

Liverpool have not been particularly aggressive in the January transfer market so far

Liverpool are targeting teenage Portuguese midfielder Pedro Brazão in a bid to bolster their attack ahead of a massive summer, wherein they look to secure their maiden Premier League title as well as defend their UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Reds have already signed an attacker in the winter transfer window, bringing in left-winger Takumi Minamino on a loan from Red Bull Salzburg. Brazão, their next target, can also play on the left side of the attack, and is rated highly in the French circuit.

Takumi Minamino

The 17-year-old is also on the radar of European giants like Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon, according to the reports. While the Portuguese player might not immediately feature in the Reds' first team, they will be keen to snap him up ahead of other teams and nurture him for a season or two.

Brazão joined Nice's youth academy in 2017 and signed his first pro contract with them last year. He made his first-team debut in April 2019, in a 0-1 defeat to Stade Malherbe Caen.

He played for the Portugal U-17 side in the 2018-19 season, scoring five goals in 11 appearances. He also found the net once for Nice's second team in 2018, across 11 appearances.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are trying to keep hold of sidelined forward Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been linked with moves to Sevilla and Roma.

The Swiss forward has made just 10 appearances this season, featuring for a total of 256 minutes. He has struggled for playing time under Jurgen Klopp, who has found it challenging to fit him in their forward line.

Xherdan Shaqiri

“We are in this season, and for this season Shaqiri is an important player. When I'm with him he's completely happy. It's about getting the intensity back," the Liverpool boss had said earlier this season.

“The most intense period is coming up now and hopefully more people will be ready for that, you will see him on the pitch 100 per cent,” Klopp had added.