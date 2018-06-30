Liverpool Transfer News: United swoop in for Lyon target, Reds target Barcelona defender and more - June 30, 2018

Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in Nabil Fekir

Manchester United interested in Nabil Fekir

According to reports from the French newspaper, Le Progres, Premier League giants, Manchester United, have made a bid for Nabil Fekir in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Frenchman was the prime transfer target for Liverpool this summer and his deals with the Reds was all but done, just to fall apart at the last moment.

According to the reports, Fekir's move to Anfield could not go through at the last minute as Liverpool decided to lower their transfer fees by €5 million (£4.3 million).

Liverpool join the race for Yerry Mina

Barcelona centre-back, Yerry Mina, who has been a revelation for Colombia in the FIFA World Cup so far, has garnered interest from Liverpool with his performance in the ongoing tournament.

The 23-year-old will probably go out on loan next season and is being pursued by a number of clubs at the moment. According to Tutto Mercato Web, (h/t Express), the Reds have the best chance to claim the defender's services next season.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane already in his attacking arsenal, Jurgen Klopp is now looking to strengthen the spine of his team's defence. The pursuit of Mina by Liverpool points towards the same.

Simon Mignolet to decide on Anfield future after the World Cup

Liverpool goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet, who lost his starting spot to Loris Karius halfway through the last season, has not decided on his future with the PL club ye. In a story covered by the Guardian, the Belgian international revealed that he is focused on the World Cup at the moment and thus, will make a call only after the tournament concludes for him and his national side.

“I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup. At this moment I have not been speaking to anyone at Liverpool because I have been trying to focus on Belgium. [The goalkeeping coach] John Achterberg sends me a text before every game, to see how I am and if I am fit, so I keep in touch with him," said Mignolet after Belgium's last group game of the tournament.

“But I didn’t play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup, I will look at everything. I can’t say much more. I don’t know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that.”