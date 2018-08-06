Liverpool Transfer News: Winger confirms Reds interest, club to hold on to English defender, and more - August 06, 2018

Rupin Kale

Will Jurgen Klopp try to bolster the Reds' attack even further?

Leon Bailey confirms interest from Liverpool and Chelsea

In a recent interview with German media house Kicker, Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey revealed that there has been genuine interest from Premier League clubs, Liverpool and Chelsea, this summer.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the hot prospects this transfer window and has been on the radar of many European clubs this season.

However, since Liverpool have already acquired the services of Xherdan Shaqiri last month, it looks unlikely for them to follow up on their interest on Bailey this summer.

Jurgen Klopp ready to offload Sheyi Ojo

According to reports from the Daily Star, the Reds are ready to let go of 21-year-old winger, Sheyi Ojo, in the ongoing transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to offload the forward by selling him to West Bromwich Albion this summer. Ojo, however, is keen on contesting in the Premier League and wants to remain in the top tier of English football.

The Premier League giants have made some big-money signings over the past couple of months - Klopp would be looking to balance out that expense by cashing in on some fringe players - before the window closes later this week.

Liverpool to hold on to Nathaniel Clyne

England international, Nathaniel Clyne, will not be sold by Liverpool this season and might even play a role in their PL opener against West Ham, according to the Evening Standard.

The 27-year-old reportedly impressed Klopp with his performance in the pre-season fixtures, which helped him retain his place in the Reds squad. Clyne has made 73 appearances for the club since swapping Southampton for Liverpool back in 2015.

It will be interesting to see how he fits into Klopp's plans for the upcoming season.