Liverpool transfer roundup: Coutinho update, Pulisic a target, Renato Sanches rumours and more

Jurgen Klopp speaks out on Coutinho rumours

With numerous rumours surrounding Philippe Coutinho's future, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken out to the media reiterating that the Brazilian will remain at Anfield next season. Barcelona are understood to have made two bids for Coutinho and Sky Sports reports that the Reds have recently turned down a £72 million bid for the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Speaking with the media Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said,"If you say he is not available to be sold, where is the interpretation?"

"The word 'not' means there is no interpretation. There is nothing new." he added.

Klopp remains adamant that the midfielder is not for sale and that he is going nowhere, but Barcelona are circling and might test Liverpool with a third improved bid.

Liverpool target Christian Pulisic. Again!

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are set to make a move for Dortmund's 18-year-old wonder kid Christian Pulisic. The youngster is on Klopp's radar having impressed for the Bundesliga club and the report states that the Liverpool boss is a big fan of the USA international. Former Red Steve Nicol has spoken about this transfer with the Daily Star saying, "I would suggest that the Jurgen Klopp factor at Liverpool because clearly, he knew all about Pulisic, I’m sure he had some sort of relationship with Pulisic."

“That would be the one thing other than money that would maybe make Pulisic go from Dortmund to Liverpool - that Klopp connection," he added.

Klopp to bid for Renato Sanches should Coutinho leave

Despite stating that Coutinho is not for sale, Liverpool are preparing for the worst case scenario that the Brazilian does end up leaving. The Express report that the Reds will make a move for Bayern Munich's Portuguese youngster Renato Sanches should Coutinho leave Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is interested in securing his club's interests and should Coutinho push for a move away from Merseyside to Barcelona, then the Reds will move to sign Bayern's Sanches.

The Reds' Naby Keita chase looks to be over

Naby Keita

Reports from the Express suggest that Liverpool's chase of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita seems to be over. The reports say that RB Leipzig are preparing to hand Naby Keita a new improved contract after all the interest from Liverpool over the summer and reputed journalist Chris Williams has tweeted confirming the same.

#RBL will now look to tie Keita to a new deal, an improvement in wages and no doubt a removal of the clause that has been so talked about — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) July 31, 2017

However, it is believed that Liverpool are mulling over a third and improved bid for Naby Keita but it looks like it'll be turned down by Leipzig.