Liverpool transfer roundup: Klopp refuses to rule out more signings, Coutinho update & more

All the updated transfer action surrounding Liverpool

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Rumours 07 Aug 2017, 17:26 IST

Liverpool v Athletic Club - Pre Season Friendly

Jurgen Klopp refuses to rule out more signings

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already made three signings this summer with Mohammed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson joining the Anfield outfit. However, Jurgen Klopp still could be on the look out for more signings. Speaking with the media after Liverpool's game against Athletic Bilbao ahead of the opening weekend of the season Klopp said, "Until the 31st of August we run through the world with open eyes."

"It's not that we decide on our own, it's also about other clubs," he said.

He further added that new players and fitness levels have given his squad a boost, saying "This pre-season has brought us new players. Alberto Moreno is 100 per cent back which is really nice after a difficult year."

"Andy Robertson has shown all the skills he's got. He's still adapting to our kind of football but you can see what a threat he can be offensively."

"That means that Millie (James Milner) is free to play in midfield. Without going into the transfer market we have a new midfield player, which is nice." the Liverpool boss concluded.

Coutinho update

Every Catalan based news outlet in Spain seem positive that Philippe Coutinho is on the move to Barcelona. The latest reports in the Spanish papers, namely Sport and Mundo Deportivo, this morning claim that Tuesday is "D-Day" for Liverpool's decision on Coutinho. Sport say that Coutinho wants out and has informed Liverpool about his decision and that Barcelona have bid 90 million which they think would be enough to get their man.

However, if you're a Liverpool fan we would recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt because the Spanish press have been harping on this transfer for a while and just last week claimed the deal would be done by Friday 4th August.

Other experts in Spain reckon that the deal is most certainly not on at the moment and that Liverpool maintain their stance that Coutinho is not for sale.

On Coutinho. LFC insist they have no intention to sell. Orders come from top. They rejected only offer till date of €80m in 45 minutes 1/3 pic.twitter.com/lMawV8ssAM — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 6, 2017

Barcelona-based papers convinced Philippe Coutinho is going to sign for Barcelona next week. No change in Liverpool position - not for sale — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 6, 2017

Expect this one to go down to the wire and the final day of the transfer window with Barcelona's new-found financial muscle following Neymar's world record transfer while Liverpool remain firm on their decision that Coutinho is not for sale. Could a huge bid change the Liverpool board's mind? The Mirror claim that Barcelona's improved bid could be £120 million. More updates on this to come.

Liverpool to table bid for Rennes midfielder Benjamin Andre

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are to bid £15.4 million for Rennes midfielder Benjamin Andre. Jurgen Klopp wants to replace the loss of Lucas Leiva to Lazio and is looking at Benjamin Andre as his replacement.

The 27-year-old midfielder is the Rennes captain and has a contract upto 2022 but the Reds are prepared to test the French club's resolve with an imminent bid.

Reds looking to beat Fenerbahce to Brazilian wonder kid Luan

As per reports in the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are locking horns with Fenerbahce for Brazilian wonder kid Luan. The forward is highly rated in Brazil and currently, plays for Brazilian side Gremio.

Fenerbahce are keen to secure a move for the youngster and are determined to sign him before his value goes through the roof. However, Liverpool are also interested and it remains to be seen where Luan ends up.