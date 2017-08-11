Liverpool transfer roundup: Reds owners issue statement on Coutinho but player hands in transfer request & more

All the updated transfer action surrounding Liverpool today.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 11 Aug 2017, 18:50 IST

What is going on at Liverpool?!

Liverpool owners issue statement on Coutinho

Earlier today, Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group(FSG) issued an official statement stating that Philippe Coutinho would not be sold at any cost. The statement read, "We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes."

Jurgen Klopp backed the owners' stance on Coutinho and the statement came as much needed relief for Liverpool fans as the Coutinho saga seemingly came to an end.

However, there was more drama to come.

Coutinho hands in transfer request

Has Philippe Coutinho handed in a transfer request?

Hours after Liverpool's official statement on the transfer of Philippe Coutinho, the Brazilian reportedly handed in an official transfer request which created a huge furore. Sky Sports broke the news after a source from Coutinho's family confirmed the same. The unnamed source close to Coutinho's family told Sky Sports news, "Philippe has tried very hard to find an amicable solution to this situation but to no avail.

"He has tremendous love for the club and its fans, but like Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez have pointed out in the past, Liverpool does not let its players leave on amicable terms."

Liverpool deny transfer request reports and Klopp reiterates club stance

Jurgen Klopp sticks with Liverpool owners' stance

Speaking with the media ahead of the start of Liverpool's Premier League campaign, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said, "If FSG have said something like this, then that's the statement. I've said about it a few times, but maybe it's not been 100% clear. Now you can read it.

“That's the way it will go, there's nothing else to say about it. The bigger issue is that he's not available to play.”

According to the Livepool Echo, Liverpool are denying the reports about Coutinho's transfer request and are sticking to their owners' stance on the player. However, Sky sources seem convinced. Renowned journalist Guillem Balague reckons that Coutinho's transfer request has still not reached the Liverpool press office.

Barcelona to submit new bid for Coutinho

Coutinho is on his way to the Camp Nou

Whether Coutinho has asked to leave or not, Barcelona are planning to test Liverpool's resolve with a new improved bid as per Sky Sources. The report states that Barcelona are prepared to submit a bid in the region of £110 million for the Brazilian playmaker.

Despite signing a five-year contract with Liverpool in January, Coutinho reportedly now wants out and Barcelona are determined to get their man as they remain freshly flushed with funds following Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sportskeeda will keep you updated with what transpires so watch this space.